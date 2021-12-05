Amazing! Check out telly town stars who set major BFF goals for fans

MUMBAI: Our telly town has some amazing artists who entertain the audience with their acting chops. While they amaze the audience with their work, there are some who are known for their strong friendships. Take a look.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood: They always have bromance brewing and never fail to set major friendship goals for their fans and followers.

Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani: The two, who worked together in a TV show, are known for their strong friendship.

ALSO READ: PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE! Viewers want to see ACTORS in the show and not INFLUENCERS

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor: Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani and producer Ekta Kapoor have always had each other’s back, no matter what.

Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra: The two have been best friends for the longest time. If friends forever had a face, it would be theirs.

Urvashi Dholakia and Sumona Chakravarti: These two have been best friends since forever, setting major goals for fans.

Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair: Both are popular faces on small screen and their strong bond speaks volume about their friendship.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi: Time and again these handsome boys of the telly town have set major friendship goals with their adorable camaraderie.

Whose bonding you adore the most? Tell us in the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: MUST-READ: Bollywood Celebrities Who've Escaped to Exotic Destinations To Get Married Peacefully!

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA