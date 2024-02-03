Ankita Lokhande and choreographer Nishant Bhat re-live their days on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.

She rose to fame by essaying the character of Archana in the Tv serial “Pavitra Rishta” and she has become a household name.

Post that she ventured into Hindi Movies and debuted in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

She has also participated in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” Season 4.

Recently, she had made headlines as she had participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss” where she was seen as a strong contestant and her game was loved by the audience.

She emerged as the third runner up of the game, she had made news inside and outside of the house for constant fights with Mannara and her husband Vicky, but post the show everything is fine in her married life and everything is forgotten in the Bigg Boss house.

Now yesterday Farah Khan had held a party for the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where the host, judges and the contestants of the show were seen partying with each other.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’

In the party Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were also seen along with Nishant Bhat.

In one of the videos shared by Farah Khan one can see how Ankita and Nishant are seen recreating their days from t Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4.

If one remembers Ankita had participated in Season 4 and Nishant Bhat was her choreographer and since then the two have been in touch with each other and are great friends.

Well, the video one can see their friendship and bond and will take you back to the days of Season 4.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends