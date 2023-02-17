Audience Perspective: Characters like Ram Kapoor, Ravi Randhawa and Viaan bring emotion to the male characters that otherwise could have been toxic

Over the course of new age shows, we also got a look into new modern heroes. Male characters redefine the meaning of what it means to be a male hero.
MUMBAI:Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Channels and shows have gained a personality and a strong sense of audience loyalty and it is very obvious that some actors have become channel favorites especially after they are visible in one show after another on the same channel.

Over the course of new age shows, we have also gotten a look into new modern heroes. Male characters redefine the meaning of what it means to be a male hero.

While Ram Kapoor and the character's namesake brought a lot of loud pride to the character, Nakul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor is soft, stern, and funny.

This Ram Kapoor is more modern and does not fit the toxic mold of the TV Hero, who is always in pain and is suffering internally and almost blind to the nastiness around him until it reaches the extreme.  The other is Ravi Randhawa from Dharampatni, who is unabashed about his love for Keerti, who he loved and after her death, he was not afraid to show his breakdown, struggle with the loss of a loved one, which we have not seen a lot in TV shows.

The next character is Vivaan from Katha Ankahee, who started off being a recluse and a character that never really opened up maybe it is still too early to talk about his development but this is one character that shows the sides of understanding and evolving. All of these characters could easily be touted as one the other toxic male characters but they have been really refreshing to see.

Neha Rathi says, ”Ravi has dealt with and portrayed the loss of his love very well”

Rhea Nagwani,‘“ I understand that Vivaan has faced a deep loss and talking about his father is very tough but the way he has opened up in front of Katha is too sweet”.

Shreya Ranka said, “There is something so magical about male characters that are not toxic at all”.

Bhakti Joshi, said, “ Ram is never afraid of crying and I love that, and he doesn’t cry in agony but rather in joy as well, and that is such a good quality to have.”

Ram Kapoor is a fan-favorite character who is either laugh with his lame jokes or mumbling or makes you cry because of his heartbreak and joy over his daughter. Ravi is one character that balances love and anger very well uptill now And Vivaan is just flourishing right no but there is a long way to go.

