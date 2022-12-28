Audience Perspective: Why are empowering heroines like Banni, Savi, Rajjo and more demeaned for working?

MUMBAI : The portrayal of a different kind of love is surely exciting and brave, but can the makers do justice to the story they so badly want to project? We let go of the things that we find problematic in a character because we love the love story so much.

While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone down. It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin. On one side, there are shows that have been on-air for decades, and on the other side, there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes.

In the recent lot of shows, we have seen that shows like Rajjo, Banni, Faltu, Saavi, and more are set in the premise of independent girls who are ambitious and can take a stand for themselves, but these girls get married to rich businessmen, and then chaos ensues.

The tendency of rural baiting, which we refer to as rural baiting since all of these heroines are built up as coming from rural houses and are portrayed as such innocent girls, yet they are trapped in a temporal loop.

The problem here is; why are ambitious girls who work for a living, even though they are from small towns, oppressed and questioned about their work again and again until they leave everything and eventually surrender to the family? All of this is just sad. Because if anything, we should be promoting the stories where girls have ambition, and empower the young audience watching. But it’s probably going to take a long time before that.

Rati Mishra says, “Is it so bad to have ambitious women? I mean why do the families of rich businessmen have a problem with a girl working.”

Vishal Singh says, “This feels like a missed opportunity to define stories on TV right now. Clearly, the premises were great but they have failed to advance.”

Nidhi Rajan says, “There is some ounce of truth to what they are showing because women often have to sacrifice a lot for their family. So I wouldn’t necessarily call it bad.”

Soumya Gandhi says, “How are these progressive stories? Why do they make girls feel guilty about having jobs?”

Well, the fans have definitely voiced their opinions and some of them are really valid. Do you think stories will take a shift for the better now?

