Avinash Wadhawan roped in for Contiloe Pictures' next for ZEE5

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Oct 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another big update from Contiloe Pictures’ upcoming web-show tentatively titled Black Tornado for ZEE5. This is the first time that acclaimed producer Abhimanya Singh is venturing into the digital medium.

The project is based on the 26/11 terror attack that took place in Mumbai in 2008. TellyChakkar broke the news about talented actors Saqib Salim and Arjan Bajwa being roped in for the series (Read here: Arjan Bajwa bags Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5Saqib Saleem to play late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5).

Our sources inform us that talented actor Avinash has been roped in to depict Rakesh Maria, former commissioner of police in Mumbai.

Maria was given the responsibility of investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, and successfully investigated the case.

Avinash has been part of the entertainment industry for many years. He was last seen in Zee TV’s popular show Piyaa Albela.

We could not get through to the actor for his comment.

