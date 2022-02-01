AWESOME! Balika Vadhu's Anand aka Randeep Rai's epic transformation will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: There was a massive fan following for Colors' show 'Balika Vadhu' which ruled the television charts for a long time. The show is back with season 2 and this time, Randeep Rai, Samridh Bawa, and Shivangi Joshi are seen in the story post the leap.

In this video, we see that Randeep Rai who plays the character of Anand in the show. He is imitating the retro song 'Chura liya hai ' by trying some weird filter that completely suits and transform his look. Take a look at this superb video.

Check out the video:

Fans are just awestruck with his transformation.

Previously, in the show we saw, that Anandi gets drunk and dances with Anand forgetting about her work and project.

Ishana is not only being a problem for Anandi but is also trying to get Anand and Anandi away from each other because if Anandi fails then Anand will leave her.

We also see that Anandi is under the influence and has let go of her inhibitions.

And while Anand is extremely annoyed, he is still very worried about Anandi

