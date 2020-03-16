Awesome! Erica Fernandes's day out with these beauties is unmissable

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Erica Fernandes has left fans spellbound with her amazing acting skills. Not only that but she has also wowed audiences with her flawless style statements. Recently she posted photos from her amazing day out with co-Stars Shubhaavi Choksey and Sonya Aayodhya wherein we can see them relishing Gujrati Thali. Take a look at her amazing picture.

The diva loves to experiment with different outfits. Moreover, she also posts fitness-related posts for her fans like recipes for detox drinks, etc. She rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively. Erica's performances are immensely loved by the audience. Erica has also appeared in the south Indian movies Ninnindale and Galipatam. With Babloo Happy Hai, she also made her Bollywood debut.

