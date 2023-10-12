Aww! Shakti Mohan shares a heartfelt note for sister Mukti Mohan on her wedding day says " I will miss you terribly it feels like piece of my heart went with you"

MUMBAI : Known as the Shakti sisters, both Mukti and Shakti are two of the best dancers that one knows in the entertainment industry.

Shakti rose to fame with as contestant on Dance India Dance Season 2 and emerged as the winner of the show, and today also was a judge on a dance reality show.

On the other hand, Mukti rose to fame with her participation in the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha, these days Mukti has been busy shooting for web series.

Both the Mohan sisters are known for their dancing skills and they mesmerize everyone with their dance moves.

Shakti very often shares a lot of dance videos of the two on her social media handle and now here we bring you some of the best dance videos of the duo.

Today was a big day in the life of Mukti Mohan as the actress got married to the love of her life Kunal Thakur and took on to social media and shared the good news.

( Also Read : So Sweet! Shakti Mohan shares unseen pictures of her with sister Neeti Mohan on her birthday

Now her sister Shakti got emotional and shared a heartfelt not for her sister on her big day.

She shared a few pictures from the marriage and captioned it saying "My little golu is married. It feel like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and Kunal. Congratulations! To my better half for finding her perfect match.My your life be blessed with happiness and bliss. I will miss you terribly, my partner in everything "

Well, that's a very sweet and heartfelt note from a elder sister to a younger sister.

No doubt that the two give major sister goals and are loved by the audience.

TellyChakkar! Congratulates! Mukti and Kunal and may they have blissful married life.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31 : Exclusive! Shakti Mohan & Mukti Mohan to grace the show to promote their upcoming song, Savaria

Embled link





