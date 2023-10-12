Aww! Shakti Mohan shares a heartfelt note for sister Mukti Mohan on her wedding day says " I will miss you terribly it feels like piece of my heart went with you"

Mukti Mohan got married today with the love of her life and she took on to social media and shared the good news. Now sister Shakti Mohan shared a heartfelt note for sister Mukti Mohan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:15
Shakti Mohan

MUMBAI : Known as the Shakti sisters, both Mukti and Shakti are two of the best dancers that one knows in the entertainment industry.

Shakti rose to fame with as contestant on Dance India Dance Season 2 and emerged as the winner of the show, and today also was a judge on a dance reality show. 

 On the other hand, Mukti rose to fame with her participation in the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha, these days Mukti has been busy shooting for  web series. 

Both the Mohan sisters are known for their dancing skills and they mesmerize everyone with their dance moves.

Shakti very often shares a lot of dance videos of the two on her social media handle and now here we bring you some of the best dance videos of the duo.

Today was a big day in the life of Mukti Mohan as  the actress got married to the love of her life Kunal Thakur and took on to social media and shared the good news. 

( Also Read : So Sweet! Shakti Mohan shares unseen pictures of her with sister Neeti Mohan on her birthday

Now her sister Shakti got emotional and shared a heartfelt not for her sister on her big day.

She shared a few pictures from the marriage and captioned it saying "My little golu is married. It feel like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and Kunal. Congratulations! To my better half for finding her perfect match.My your life be blessed with happiness and bliss. I will miss you terribly, my partner in everything "

Well, that's a very sweet and heartfelt note from a elder sister to a younger sister.

No doubt that the two give major sister goals and are loved by the audience. 

TellyChakkar! Congratulates! Mukti and Kunal and may they have blissful married life. 

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31 : Exclusive! Shakti Mohan & Mukti Mohan to grace the show to promote their upcoming song, Savaria

Embled link

 

 


 
 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Vrushika Mehta Dil Dosti Dance Marriage wedding couples togetherss Shakti Mohan Dance India Dance
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan rushed to rescue terrified female crew members during Prahlad Kakkar's on-set outburst; Says ‘Easygoing and very compassionate with the crew’
MUMBAI: The actor Shah Rukh Khan has always valued interpersonal relationships and has made it a point to speak with...
Wow! Guess this female Hindi film star who belongs to royal family and has been a part of many superhit films
MUMBAI:  Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Mehrunissa in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' released...
Wow! Bobby Deol admits encouraging his wife's career and calls himself BROAD-MINDED; Says ‘It’s just that I am blessed’
MUMBAI: The accolades that actor Bobby Deol is receiving for his role in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy...
Wow! Meet the three actors whose career was saved at the nick of time by one 500 crore film
MUMBAI: Bollywood film industry is full of uncertainties. Here, no one knows who will turn from king to pauper and from...
Woah! Take a peek into Karan Johar’s luxurious apartment, don't forget to check out the massive walk-in closet!
MUMBAI: Karan Johar's Mumbai home is all things bright and beautiful. In a recent episode of Asian Paints Where The...
OMG! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on his father's earnings and his childhood; Says ‘We didn’t have pens’
MUMBAI: A farmer called Vishwas Tulshiram Dake advanced to the hot seat in the most recent episode of Kaun Banega...
Recent Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan rushed to rescue terrified female crew members during Prahlad Kakkar's on-set outburst; Says ‘Easygoing and very compassionate with the crew’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vrushika
Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta gets hitched with the love of her life Saurabh Ghedia
Pankaj
Astonishing! Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer made shocking revelations about being kicked out of the Mahabharat cast as Arjuna over refusing to shave off his moustache by BR Chopra
Samriddhi
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira aka Samriddhi Shukla gives us some spicy updates on the upcoming storyline, read on
Pranali
Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod talks about difficulties while shooting for the wedding sequence; reveals being a little scared in shooting scenes with Harshad and says “I love to play negative roles”
Harshad
OMG! Harshad Chopda opens up about the shocking incident of Pranali Rathod's near-bald mishap on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' set
Harshad
What! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod share on-set mishap during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot