Aww! Take a look at THESE TV celebs who leave fans confused if they are a couple

From Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik toAvneet Kaur-Siddharth Nigam, these TV stars have often made their fans wonder if they are real life couples
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 07:00
TV celebs

MUMBAI: Making couples in the glamour industry is quite common. Fans are often confused whether these reel life couples are dating in their real lives. Let’s take a look at such television couples.

The two besties Nia Sharma and Rrahul Sudhir have worked together in Twisted. There have been articles saying that they are in a relationship. Rrahul Sudhir has said that he is aware of the gossip but laughs it off. He says it is so irrelevant that he feels it does not deserve any attention.

After they did a couple of projects, fans started shipping Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair like anything. But they said that they are friends. In a recent interview, Faisal Shaikh said that he plans to stay single till he is 30. He stated that just because he is shipped with someone it does not mean that he is dating.

#SidNeet is one of the most adored monikers of TV town. Aladdin couple Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam have a brilliant bond off screen. However, they have maintained that they are just pals. Avneet Kaur has stepped into Bollywood, and rumors suggest that Siddharth Nigam is also set for his debut. They have also maintained that they are just friends.

The Guddan actor and Divya Drishti actress’ friendship has made fans wonder if something is cooking. But he said that they are just buddies. Nyra Banerjee and Nishant Singh Malkani have posted many pics together. As per rumours, his alleged relationship with Kanika Mann has ended.

The Jersey actress has been linked to him but she says he is her bestie. She says he is someone who is always there for her if she is feeling low or does not find motivation to go on. Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja worked together in Kumkum Bhagya as Bulbul and Purab.

Pandya Store co-stars Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillion are also said to be dating. While the two prefer to keep things private, their posts for one another show the depth of their relationship. Fans feel it is just a matter of time before they make it official.

