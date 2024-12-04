Barkha Bisht shares an adorable video of her daughter growing up and it is the sweetest thing on the internet today!

MUMBAI : Actress Barkha Bisht is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. With her immense contribution over the time, she has been blessing the fans all over with some great movies and series. She is currently getting some great response for 1920 Horror of Hearts.

She has been a part of various television shows and even Bollywood films. She has been a part of television show projects such as Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Parvarish and many others.

She has also shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raslila Ramleela.

There are also speculations that she will be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic and will play the role of Jashodaben, his wife. The role of PM Modi will be played by Vivek Oberoi.

Actors like Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab are also a part of the project. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon.

Well, as for her personal life, Barkha was married to Indraneil and the two have headed for a split. Their daughter lives with Barkha mostly and today, Barkha took to her social media handle to share a video of her daughter Meira’s growing up years.

The video showcases the beautiful bond that she has shared with her daughter and captioned her post which read: ‘No stage of motherhood lasts forever, and that is truly both a beautiful relief and a devastating heartbreak’

Take a look:

Beautiful, isn’t it?



