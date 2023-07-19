BEAUTIFUL! 5 popular on-screen jodis who fell in love and went on to become real life couple

MUMBAI: The television industry has given us so many talented actors and actresses over the years.

While these celebrities managed to impress us by their fine acting chops on-screen, they also gave us a reason to love them off-screen.

A lot of actors and actresses who were paired opposite each other in the shows ended up falling in love and getting married.

The television industry gave us many beautiful on-screen jodis which later turned into real-life couples.

So, let's take a look:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt on wife Aishwarya Sharma getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I became very protective of her, told her to take care and make sure she doesn't have any permanent injuries

1. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

The duo met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love in no time. Neil and Aishwarya got married shortly after their courtship period.

2. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee

The duo played Ram and Sita in Ramayan. Their on-screen jodi was a huge hit and who knew that this reel life Ram-Sita will end up together.

3. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil

Ram and Gautami starred together in the show Ghar - Ek Mandir. The duo's on-screen pairing was a huge hit. Gautami and Ram fell in love and went on to marry.

4. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

The duo was not paired opposite each other in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But the duo was destined to be together for the rest of their lives.

5. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

They shared the screen in Zee TV's show 12/24 Karol Baug. Ravi and Sargun dated for several years before tying the knot. They are one of the most loved jodis of the television world.

So, which jodi is your favourite one? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the feeling of meeting her husband Neil Bhatt after two months



