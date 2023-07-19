BEAUTIFUL! 5 popular on-screen jodis who fell in love and went on to become real life couple

A lot of actors and actresses who were paired opposite each other in the shows ended up falling in love and getting married.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 04:30
husband wife

MUMBAI: The television industry has given us so many talented actors and actresses over the years. 

While these celebrities managed to impress us by their fine acting chops on-screen, they also gave us a reason to love them off-screen.

A lot of actors and actresses who were paired opposite each other in the shows ended up falling in love and getting married. 

The television industry gave us many beautiful on-screen jodis which later turned into real-life couples. 

So, let's take a look:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt on wife Aishwarya Sharma getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I became very protective of her, told her to take care and make sure she doesn't have any permanent injuries

1. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

The duo met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love in no time. Neil and Aishwarya got married shortly after their courtship period. 

2. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee

The duo played Ram and Sita in Ramayan. Their on-screen jodi was a huge hit and who knew that this reel life Ram-Sita will end up together. 

3. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil 

Ram and Gautami starred together in the show Ghar - Ek Mandir. The duo's on-screen pairing was a huge hit. Gautami and Ram fell in love and went on to marry. 

4. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya 

The duo was not paired opposite each other in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But the duo was destined to be together for the rest of their lives. 

5. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta 

They shared the screen in Zee TV's show 12/24 Karol Baug. Ravi and Sargun dated for several years before tying the knot. They are one of the most loved jodis of the television world. 

So, which jodi is your favourite one? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the feeling of meeting her husband Neil Bhatt after two months


    

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sony TV Zee TV Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Ram Kapoor Gautami Gadgil Ghar Ek Mandir Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonerjee Ramayan Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta 12/24 karol baug TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Before Kritika Singh Yadav played the role of Pratiksha, these actresses were offered the role in the show Dharamptani!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
BEAUTIFUL! 5 popular on-screen jodis who fell in love and went on to become real life couple
MUMBAI: The television industry has given us so many talented actors and actresses over the years. While these...
Exclusive! Jee Karda actor Suhail Nayyar says, “I tell people that OTT is the IPL of the film industry”
MUMBAI :Suhail Nayyar started his acting career with a supporting role in Udta Punjab and impressed one and all with...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Prerna finally spots Shivank and warns Krish!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that the music album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going to have some of the best...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 2 first runner-up Raja Chaudhary roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show
MUMBAI : TellChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Ve Kamleya Rocky Aur
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kritika
Must Read! Before Kritika Singh Yadav played the role of Pratiksha, these actresses were offered the role in the show Dharamptani!
Parchi Kadam
Exclusive! “This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this..”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about her journey, her message to other child artists, and more!
Archana Gautam’s
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Rohit Shetty loses his voice due to Archana Gautam’s shocking mistake
Tejasswi Prakash
KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy a romantic getaway; check out pictures
Quickstyle
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! International dance group “Quickstyle” to grace the show
India’s Best Dancer
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode