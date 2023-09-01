Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Charrul Malik: Unlike daily soaps, in comedy, viewers relate to the characters and performances and looks don’t matter

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 16:20
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Charrul Malik: Unlike daily soaps, in comedy, viewers relate to the characters and performances and

MUMBAI :Charrul Malik is a part of hit Hindi sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She plays the role of Russa in the show that is being produced by Binaferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli. Enjoying exploring the comic genre, the news anchor turned actor shares her experience.
 
“It’s my very first show in the television industry, my debut acting stint. And, starting with a comic character is quite something, in fact it has added a lot of confidence in me. The show has created a lot of buzz for me, people have started addressing me as Russa. It's a great feeling that people are recognising me as my on-screen character Russa and not Charrul. People watch the show with great interest, they love my character. Russa is like me in some ways, I don't have to put in too much effort to play the role rather being myself does the job,” she says.
 In TV, success is very subjective. Agreeing, Charrul adds, “Yes, that’s true but when we do Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain, everyone's character is importan. But I would want to do a powerful role where people would remember me for it. I also agree that people do ask you if you are a lead in the show, and the media is more interested in someone who is the face of the fiction. I produced a show in the past where I used to tell my team that no actor is big or small, everyone is equal and are here to perform, and do their job."

In comedy shows, the age of an actor doesn't matter. In Bhabi Ji… many of the leads are actually above 55 years old.
 
“In comedy, viewers relate to the characters and performances, looks don't matter to them. In other shows, an actor has to be young, and glamorous but here, what matters is how much you can make the audience laugh. If you can engage the audience, your dialogues and punches are good and are making people glued to the show you are a hit. So the audience's acceptance matters more. Rohitashv Gaud and Aasif Shaikh are very good at comedy, and what they are doing cannot be done by any youngster. I think the USP of comedy shows is that age is no bar here and performances are of prime importance,” she explains.
 Talking more on the subject, she adds, “In daily soaps there are main leads, the focus is just on them and the leads have the misunderstanding that only because of them the show is doing good. Even the mother and father in the supporting cast in such shows. At times, I even keep thinking that the mother of the lead actually looks the same age as her daughter. I think looks and how one is dressed matter more than acting on television. The shows have women-oriented viewership and it’s the mindset that they only look at an actress, what she is wearing and her makeup, accessories are given importance. This focus on fashion and glamour more than acting must change. From this perspective, comedy is much superior, as performance is prioritised.”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Charrul Malik Russa Binaferr Kohli
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, Surbhi Chandna and...
Sherdill Shergill: Exclusive! Manmeet will get arrested for trying to find out the gender of the baby!
MUMBAI :Sherdil Shergill is the new show on the block on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj in lead roles.The...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela:  Sayuri trapped by Vikrant, desperate to meet Kanha
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer...
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet! 
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a...
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
MUMBAI: Hina Khan's portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be well-liked. Even in a negative...
Recent Stories
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup

Latest Video

Related Stories
&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s Dabangg Jodi of Daroga Happu Singh and Rajjo visits Kashi Nagri during Dev Deepawali
&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s Dabangg Jodi of Daroga Happu Singh and Rajjo visits Kashi Nagri during Dev Deepawali
Post-Diwali hangover? Here is how these celebrities are dealing with it!
Post-Diwali hangover? Here is how these celebrities are dealing with it!
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Charul Malik changes her SPELLING to Charrul Malik!
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Charul Malik changes her SPELLING to Charrul Malik!
WOW: Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava and beau Kapil Tejwani to HONEYMOON in Sikkim or Darjeeling?
WOW: Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava and beau Kapil Tejwani to HONEYMOON in Sikkim or Darjeeling?
Charrul Malik: Playing Rusa is fun, it is a splendid feeling
Charrul Malik: Playing Rusa is fun, it is a splendid feeling
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre shares her plan to become a full-time blogger