Big Scoop! International Dance Day: Check out These actresses who are also Talented Dancers

Telly beauties like Mohena Kumari, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sriti Jha among others are all a powerhouse of talent and love dancing too.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 17:55
Our TV industry is filled with talents and actors and actresses who are skilled at multiple arts. Let’s take a look at some of the most talented divas who are skillful dancers too.

1.       Avneet Kaur:

 


The diva has been part of dance shows like DID l’il masters and Dance Ke Superstars. Her social media is filled with reels where she flaunts her talent.

2.       Mohena Kumari:

Mohena Kumari, whom we have adored as Keerti in yeh Rishta Kya Kehllata Hai, is also a talented choreographer. She was part of Dil Dosti Dance and has remained a choreographer in multiple seasons of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa.

3.       Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

Divyanka is one of the most popular and talented faces of TV world and has emerged a winner of Nach Baliye 8 with husband Vivek Dahiya.

4.       Sriti Jha:


Sriti has the audience mesmerized since her stint in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 and she also was part of Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. She is a talent house of arts and a deep thinker and poet.

5.       Niti Taylor:

Niti Taylor Bawa or Prachi from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a skillful dancer and recently, posted a video of her and the cast of the show, grooving to the popular tune of Pathaan. She has also been a participant of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa.

6.       Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Reaching success and popularity with her character of Gopi Bahu, Devoleena is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and even auditioned for Dance India Dance season 2.

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

