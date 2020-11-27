Bigg Boss 14: Along with Kashmera, Karan Patel, Rashami, Paras, Kamya, Vikas, and Gautam to enter the show?

MUMBAI: There are reports doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 14 might be getting an extension for a month and ex-contestants and top celebrities might be entering the show. They will support their favourite contestants and will participate in the tasks. They will stay in the house for a maximum of two weeks.

As per media reports, the contestant that is almost confirmed to be entering the show is none other than season 1 contestant Kashmera Shah.

Along with her, television superstar Karan Patel, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra, and Bigg Boss Season 7, 8, and 11 contestants Kamya Punjabi, Gautam Gulati, and Vikas Gupta respectively have been approached for the show.

There is no confirmation about the same, but if they are entering the house, then they will be doing so by next week.

Fans have been wanting to see Karan Patel in the house, and he could bring a lot of entertainment on the show. He will definitely be playing for his friend Aly Goni. He has come in the previous seasons to school the participants.

We have seen Paras and Rashami in the previous season, and they were quite popular and loved by the audiences.

Gautam Gulati, Vikas Gupta, and Kamya have come on the show in the previous seasons during the weekend episodes and are watching the show religiously. Kamya gives her inputs about the episodes on social media.

It will be interesting to see these celebrities back on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

