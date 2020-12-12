Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan slams Arshi Khan, warns her to not misbehave with him

MUMBAI: In the past seasons, during the weekend ka vaar episode, there have been contestants who have tried to misbehave with the host Salman Khan.

But Salman hasn’t kept quiet and has given a piece of his mind to them and showed them where they have gone wrong.

In today’s weekend ka vaar episode, Arshi Khan misbehaves with him, and the actor loses his cool and warns her to be in her limit.

In the video below, Arshi tells Salman that she has made up her mind that today, she will be getting insulted by him, which irks Salman. He lashes out at her.

Salman asks Arshi when he has spoke rudely and says that she has no right to say that he insulted her.

He also tells her that it's better he doesn’t talk and interact with her.

He also warns and tells her not to make such allegations. Arshi says that she was just having fun and joking around, to which Salman replies that he doesn’t like such jokes.

Well, if you mess with Salman, he won't keep quiet, but whenever a contestant goes wrong, he always guides them and shows them the right part.

What do you have to say about Arshi’s behaviour with Salman?

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, BOLLYWOODKNOCKOUT, VOOT, COLORS)