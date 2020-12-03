Bigg Boss 14: Sudesh Berry hits out at Shakti co-star Rubina Dilaik forgetting his name, says '' 40 Years Ke Career Me Itni Badi Fumbling Nahi Dekhi''

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has suddenly spiced up even more with the preparations for the entry of 'challengers'. Recently we saw Kavita Kaushik trying to distract Rubina Dilaik from a task and asked her to list down names of actors from her previous show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina was able to name Kamya Punjabi, Vivian D’Sena, and then named Harak Singh. However, Kavita pointed out that Harak Singh was the character’s name and not the real name of the actor. Rubina then said that since he is a senior actor, they don’t take his name. She fumbled a bit, but then after a few minutes remembered Sudesh Berry’s name. Kavita then asked how Rubina could forget the name of such a senior artist. Now, Rubina’a Shakti co-star Sudesh Berry has reacted to this, and he wrote that in his career of 40 years, he hasn’t seen such a big fumble. “Apne 40 years ke career meh itni badi fumbling nahi Dekhi... everyday is a learning day #BB14 @ColorsTV #shakti #MyNameIsSudeshBerry,” he wrote. His tweet of Sudesh Berry was in response to Kamya Punjabi’s tweet which read, “Yes he has really taken this to his heart! In the mor he came 2 me n said "Hello, my name is sudesh berry, just thought of confirming u still know na" my heart broke into thousand pieces! Too bad this is! Now people can troll me sayin dat i m kavita's frnd but jo sach hai woh hai.” Take a look:

Apne 40 years ke career meh itni badi fumbling nahi Dekhi... everyday is a learning day #BB14 @ColorsTV #shakti #MyNameIsSudeshBerry https://t.co/EPSRubw5Bm — Sudesh Berry (@berry_sudesh) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik were evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz became the first finalist. The fight for the few final spots continues between Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin

Well, the game has surely spiced up and each and every contestant is desperately trying to get their names in the final list. I would be interesting to see what their efforts lead to!

