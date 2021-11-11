Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Nishant, and Umar discuss whom to bring into the VIP zone next, are divided in the decision as Simba’s name crops up

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is currently divided into two parts: one is the main house and the VIP zone area. Whoever will be staying in the VIP room will get special powers and privileges in the game. They will be saved from nominations.

In the first round, Umar, Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant become the members of the VIP zone. Vishal wins the second task and becomes the fifth member.

The non-VIP members are miffed with the VIP members as they feel they are playing an unfair game and have been biased in the tasks.

As we had reported earlier, the non-members will pounce on Umar and will tell him about his unfair game.

On the other hand, there would be a crack in Pratik and Nishant’s friendship. Pratik feels that he has betrayed him in the task. So with the VIP twist, the dynamics in the house are changing.

During the live feed, the VIP members Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Umar, and Vishal are seen discussing whom to bring next to the VIP room.

Simba’s name crops up, and the members are divided about bringing him in.

Vishal and Tejasswi feel that they should bring Simba this side as he is easy to manipulate and he will get convinced about what to do if they guide him.

On the other hand, Umar and Karan are not keen on bringing the actor as Umar and Simba are always at loggerheads. Karan feels that Simba is very stubborn and he doesn’t listen to anyone and does things the way he wants to.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the sixth member to join the VIP zone.

Do you think Simba would be the right choice?

Let us know in the comments below.

