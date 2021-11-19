Bigg Boss 15: Netizens proud of the way Nishant Bhat has changed the DYNAMICS of the game!

MUMBAI: Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 15 has piqued the interest of the viewers right from the first day of its telecast.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian and Nishant Bhat have a massive fight)

The controversial reality show is packed with drama and entertainment.

The episodes will soon witness a huge twist wherein the existing VIP members are going to go helter-skelter to retain their VIP position. For the unversed, the tables have turned and Bigg Boss has given a chance to all the Non VIP members to steal the VIP status of the existing ones. And a task was introduced wherein all the contestants had to play the game with all their might in order to consolidate their VIP position and not let it slip out of their hands whereas the non-VIP members tried to get on to the position of the existing VIP members.

Amidst the game, Nishant who is one of the VIP members was put in a position by Bigg Boss wherein he had to swap two existing contestants with the non-existing one's and Nishant very helplessly chose Simba and Jay resulting in Tejasswi's and Karan's ouster.

But the latter had to face heated wrath on social media for his decision, while a lot of celebrities and fans of Nishant came out in support and even trended 'WE ARE PROUD OF YOU NISHANT' to show their support towards the latter. Now, Nishant's very close friend Naina Singh and actress Riddhi Dogra too have come forward in Nishant's support to extend their support to Bhat.

Naina wrote "Woh kehte hai na jab kisi ke liye gaddha khod te hai toh usme sabse pehle khud girte hai...seems like we just witnessed it on #bb15 you did absolutely right nishu!!"

Meanwhile, actress Riddhi Dogra wrote "I'm actually proud of the way you changed the game yesterday. And to all the trollers I think you're forgetting the house he is in, everyone is manipulating people for their advantage. Ps. Live feed doesn't lie. Why I support Nishant Bhat is because he is clear, distinct and to the face. He doesn't worry about being in anybody's bad books. He's always taken decisions that are fair in the circumstances. And he has the game spirit to always say - 'I know this will happen and I am okay with it'. I'm proud of you nishuuuuu. You will, are and will be the most entertaining memeber of Bigg Boss house"

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat plays masterstroke, kicks Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash out from the VIP zone and brings Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in)

CREDIT: SpotboyE