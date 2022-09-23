Bigg Boss 16 : Confirmed! Karan Patel is not a part of the upcoming season, wife Ankita Bhargava Patel confirms the news says, “Something very interesting coming up”

We had reported earlier that Karan Patel will be participating in the show, but now his wife took to social media and confirmed that the actor isn’t part of the show but assured his fans that something huge is coming up. 

MUMBAI : Karan Patel needs no introduction as he is one of the superstars of television
 
The actor rose to fame with his performance as Raman in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and since then the actor is considered the top actor on television


Karan was also seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced all the stunts and was the first runner-up of show.


Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the makers of the show have already begun to lock in the celebrities for the show.

This time they are not leaving any stone unturned to make this season a success and hence they are trying to bring the best of contestants on board. They are well aware that Bigg Boss 13 was a huge success because of the contestants that were brought on the show.

 

Hence, the makers are targeting the big names of television and OTT to come on board.

 

Earlier, we had reported that Karan Patel might be a part of the show and he would be the highest-paid contestant.

 

Now his wife took to social media and confirmed the news saying that the actor is not doing Bigg Boss and she is clarifying it as they are receiving a lot of emails and DM’s about the same.


She said, “No, Karan Patel is not participating in Bigg Boss 16 and all the news floating around are only rumours and let’s leave it there. We Have received a lot of DMs and emails about the same. So please take this as an official announcement of him not participating in Bigg Boss 16. Sending you all the love”


Akita further said “I understand the excitement but these are only rumours. Karan is not a part of Bigg Boss 16 in any shape or form. But something worth the wait is coming soon. Keep the love coming”

 

Well, so now it’s confirmed that the actor won’t be part of the show and the fans are disappointed.


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

