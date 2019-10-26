Birthday special! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan talks about birthday plans, his career and much more

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Singhania became a household name with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has received immense love and support from the fans for his role.

The young actor has turned a year older today and it’s a special day for him as well as his fans. On this day, the actor opened about lots of things. Mohsin revealed about his birthday plans, his career and much more.

Talking about his birthday, Mohsin jokingly said, “Birthdays are not special for me. I hate birthdays. From the time I turned 20, I have stopped enjoying birthdays.”

Further revealing about his birthday plans, he said, "I usually just want to chill. I just want to go somewhere and explore. We have been only shooting for the last couple of years. Never got an opportunity to explore places. "

Talking about his career, the actor said, "I had never thought about doing Television. I pursued Engineering, management, so plans were to either settle down somewhere in the USA. But acting happened, convincing them, in the beginning, was difficult but things fell in place. I showed my dad a few clips from my first short film and he liked it, that was the encouragement I needed."

He further said, “Then I started modelling while I was studying. We did all the basic things we were supposed to do. I was also Assistant director post my studies got completed.”

Here’s wishing Mohsin a very happy birthday and loads of success!

