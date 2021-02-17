Choose to work harder instead of unethical business practice, says Tushar Dalvi

MUMBAI: “Honesty and integrity should be of paramount importance,” says Tushar Dalvi who is playing the iconic character of Sai Baba in Sony Entertainment Television’s highly admired show Mere Sai. The show has always been an audience favorite because it throws light on relevant matters that resonate with the viewers. The current track of the show revolves around Madhusudan, who keeps conning all the people around him to mint money through the wrong means.

Tushar Dalvi shares his viewpoint for the ongoing track. He said, “Achieving trust of people typically involves being transparent and honest in all actions and communications. Being trustworthy can have a positive impact both internally and externally. People appreciate openness, as it provides them with insight into how a business operates and conceptualizes the work that they do.”

ALSO READ - (From strangers at an AIRPORT to SOULMATES- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen)

Adding to this, he said, “While shooting for this track I realized that we can have the most groundbreaking, inspiring idea and a perfect business model but if we are not honest in both our personal and business practices, we will eventually fall behind. So, one should choose to work harder instead of unethical business practice.”

In the upcoming episodes, Sai Baba changes Madhusudan's life by showing him the right path in his life.

ALSO READ - (Shivanggi Verma to enter Choti Sardarni as Sarab’s LOVE INTEREST)