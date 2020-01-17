Choti Sardarni: Big twist! Meher tries to unfold Sarabjit's lie

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Colors’ show, Choti Sardarni, is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Sarabjit and Harleen tries to hide Param’s sickness from Meher to keep her stress free.

Meher finds something fishy seeing Harleen getting overprotective towards Param. Further, Meher also suspects Sarabjit’s lie every now and then.

Meher follows Sarabjit but in vain to find any evidence.

Now Sarabjit has to get the doctor home to get Param checked. The doctor comes home in disguise which leaves Meher all the more confused and suspicious.

It would be really interesting to see how Meher finds out the big truth and save Param’s life.

