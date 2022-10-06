Congratulations! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain finally stepped into their new abode, Deet Inside

 Ankita Lokhande Jain rose to fame playing the character of Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta aired on Zee TV. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:12
Congratulations! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain finally stepped into their new abode, Deet Inside

MUMBAI:  One of the most popular couples of the television world, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, won the reality show, which revolved around celeb couples. Ankita and Vicky, who got married in December 2021, are thrilled about their victory, especially because through this show, they also learned new things about each other.

Also read Must Read! Some lesser-known facts about Smart Jodi winner Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain

Here's exciting news for fans as Ankita and Vicky have taken to instagram to update their fans about them shifting into their new house. She captioned the picture as '' Cheers to the new beginnings baby '' Take a look at their picture

 Check out the video  

 


Also read Happiness! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take the Smart Jodi trophy home


All their loved and prominent names from the industry started pouring in congratulatory messages to the lovebirds. Take a look at the comments. 

Ankita Lokhande Jain rose to fame playing the character of Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta aired on Zee TV. She debuted in the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi playing the character of Jhalkaribai. Also, in the action thriller Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan.  

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ankita Lokhande Jain Archana Pavitra Rishta Zee TV Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Jhalkaribai Baaghi 3 Vicky Jain Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Lovely! Agastya and Pakhi’s cute nok-jhok, wishes for Pakhi to tell him the 3 magical words
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the stunts done by c Bhagya actress Sriti Jha that will leave you in shock as she kisses a crocodile
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The supporting star cast's track is much more interesting than Ram and Priya's storyline in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing some interesting twists in the story with just...
Swaran Ghar: Super Cute! Ajit admires the way Swaran searches for him, gets lost in the old days
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Uff Hotness! Check out the times when Shehnaaz Gill stuns netizens by donning palazzo
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj
Latest Video