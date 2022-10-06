Congratulations! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain finally stepped into their new abode, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: One of the most popular couples of the television world, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, won the reality show, which revolved around celeb couples. Ankita and Vicky, who got married in December 2021, are thrilled about their victory, especially because through this show, they also learned new things about each other.

Here's exciting news for fans as Ankita and Vicky have taken to instagram to update their fans about them shifting into their new house. She captioned the picture as '' Cheers to the new beginnings baby '' Take a look at their picture

All their loved and prominent names from the industry started pouring in congratulatory messages to the lovebirds. Take a look at the comments.

Ankita Lokhande Jain rose to fame playing the character of Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta aired on Zee TV. She debuted in the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi playing the character of Jhalkaribai. Also, in the action thriller Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan.

