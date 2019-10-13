Congratulations: Karan V Grover is Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Let’s wrap this week by crowning yet another charming man from television. He is a popular household name. Karan V Grover, who is seen as Dr. Rohit Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite the stunning Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, is a man with many talents.



He is a versatile actor who has been applauded for his role in Saarrthi as Arjun and in Bahu Humari Rajnikant as Shantanu Kant.



The stupendous actor has been a part of shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Punar Vivah. Karan even participated in celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and made his movie debut with Wedding Pullav.



The actor was appreciated for his skills in Vikram Bhatt's web series Spotlight 2 opposite Vartika Singh. He leaves us rolling on the floors with his comical timing in his SIT series.



The audience seem to have taken a liking to his romantic chemistry with on-screen co-star Dipika Kakar Ibrahim.



Even though he is caught up with hectic work schedules, Karan V Grover still manages to take out time for his InstaFam . His posts have gotten him more than 80K likes and nearly 90 comments on each picture. Thus, we crown him Insta King of the Week!



Take a look at few posts from his Instagram handle.