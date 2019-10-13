Congratulations: Karan V Grover is Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Let’s wrap this week by crowning yet another charming man from television. He is a popular household name. Karan V Grover, who is seen as Dr. Rohit Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite the stunning Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, is a man with many talents.
He is a versatile actor who has been applauded for his role in Saarrthi as Arjun and in Bahu Humari Rajnikant as Shantanu Kant.
The stupendous actor has been a part of shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Punar Vivah. Karan even participated in
The actor was appreciated for his skills in Vikram Bhatt's web series Spotlight 2 opposite Vartika Singh.
The audience
Even though
Take a look at
Who looks diva-like in the monochrome picture?
Add new comment