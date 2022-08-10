Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Abheyy Attri and Drishtii Garewal welcome their baby girl; share adorable picture of her

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a popular Tv show that has had a huge fan base since it first aired. Every character of the show has become a household name with their interesting characterizations. Actor Abheyy Attri who has been a part of the show, now has some good news for his fans.

The actor has now become father to a baby girl with wife Drishtii Garewal. The baby was born on 18th May. The duo now shared an adorable picture of their little princess on Instagram and wrote, “Still the most magical day of Our life was the day We became mom & Dad

Baby girls are precious gifts, wrapped in love serene. Their dresses tied with sashes and futures tied with dreams Waheguru Mehar Kare”

Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani commented, “And me Gran Dad”. Fans of the couple poured in their sweet messages. One wrote, “May god bless you baby ,aman and your whole family take care lots of love and good wishes” Another one wrote, “Congratulations to you both enjoy your bundle of joy, embrace it and cuddles”. Drishtii replied, “Thank you so much guys for your blessing and so much love. It means a lot”

We wish the couple heartiest congratulations.

Drishtii has been part of shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Hankaar, and many Punjabi films.

Credit- Latestly