Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor's omnipresence is ruling the entertainment industry!

MUMBAI: Content czarina Ekta Kapoor is currently on a roll. At the moment all her content is the most talked-about on all three platforms. Her recently released film 'Dream Girl' is crushing the box office with phenomenal numbers, on the digital front her upcoming show The Verdict - State vs Nanavati has already become the talk of the town and on the television front the producer is all set to introduce Aamna Sharif as the new Komolika for her show Kasauti Zindagi Kay which also has the highest TRP on Indian television.



The producer is omnipresent because of her constant hard work and extreme dedication towards her work. She is one woman who knows exactly what the masses want in terms of content and knows excatly how to package and deliver it to them.



The ace Filmmaker is currently receiving all sorts of compliments and rightfully so the producer deserves every ounce of praise that has been coming her away.



Ekta Kapoor recently completed 25 years of Balaji Production and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALTBalaji which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has managed to have 20 Million paid subscribers.



With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.