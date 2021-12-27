CONTROVERSY! Ritesh has cheated Rakhi Sawant, he is not an NRI: Snigdha Priya

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh received the biggest blow of his life as his first wife Snigdha Priya came out in the open claiming that he has not yet divorced her and that he is a woman beater.

She is going to file a case against Ritesh for outraging a woman's modesty. Ritesh addressed the claims and shared that she is doing all these to trap him.

Snigdha Priya said, “Ritesh's behavior in the Bigg Boss house with Rakhi Sawant has embarrassed me and his statement and interviews where he has tried to link me with my nephew is intolerable I am going to take action against him very soon.”

She said, “I will not let spoil my son's childhood and want to keep him away from the trash that his father is talking about I just want to keep him away from the man.”

This comes after Ritesh alleged that Snigdha Priya tried to elope with a man and does not allow him to meet his six-year-old son. After coming out from the BB house, Ritesh joined ETimes TV and spoke about everything in detail in a long conversation. As he gave reply with every allegations levelled against him by Snigdha Priya, Ritesh showed his passport to prove his side. During the interview, Ritesh accused his first wife of eloping with a man twice and questioned why she wants to be with him if she claims that he is a bad person. Going ahead, Ritesh accepted not being legally married to Rakhi and alleged that he would get married to her in 2022.

In another interview with ETimes TV, Snigdha had claimed, “Ritesh has cheated Rakhi Sawant and committed a crime in a way. I am his legally wedded wife and have a 6-year old son. Ritesh has kept this hidden and therefore whatever has happened between him and Rakhi is not legal. There was a dispute and he left us.”

Snigdha alleged that Ritesh is not an NRI and added, “After our marriage, Ritesh started earning well. He is a software engineer and not an NRI like he has claimed.”

