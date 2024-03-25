Debina Bonnerjee stuns fans with 'Back in Shape' photos; Leaves netizens amazed

MUMBAI: In the television industry, Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known face. Due to her exceptional performances in the 2008 soap opera Ramayan as "Sita '' and "Lakshmi," the actress rose to fame. Aside from that, she made appearances in several reality and television shows. Debina's personal life includes her marriage to Gurmeet Choudhary, the love of her life.

Lianna and Divisha Choudhary, two gorgeous newborn girls, are their children. Debina recently shared some amazing photos of herself that seemed to show off her dramatic weight loss. However, internet users have responded to the same in a variety of ways.

On March 20, 2024, Debina Bonnerjee posted a string of stunning self-portraits on Instagram, in which she appeared utterly unrecognizable. The diva sported a one-shouldered top that matched her metallic-hued, sequined saree. Stars were added to her appearance with a bangle and a stunning pair of earrings.

Debina chose glam makeup, such as smokey eyes, elegant eyeliner strokes, precisely contoured and flushed cheekbones, soft-toned lipstick, and curling, open hair, to enhance her smart personality. Debina was stunning in the pictures, though, and it appeared like she had shed a lot of body and facial fat.

Debina posted the images along with a succinct yet impactful text that reads, "Embracing every curve, every milestone.Confidence blooms as I celebrate my journey, draped in elegance, reclaiming my shape, and revelling in self-celebration."

Netizens flocked to the comment section as soon as Debina released her photos to express their thoughts. In response to the images, several users commented that it was obvious that the pictures had been altered, while others questioned whether Debina had any surgery. The actress was also questioned by several other users about the diet plan she used. While this was going on, other users poured love on the actress and continued to be in complete disbelief at her remarkable transformation.

Previous to this, Debina Bonnerjee posted sweet peeks of her daughter Divisha's ear piercing process on her YouTube vlogs. However, the actress was shown wearing a yellow ensemble in the video. Speaking of the same garment, Debina said that although it was her favorite, she had gained weight after giving birth and was no longer able to fit into it.

Debina Bonnerjee clarified in her vlog that she gained weight for a variety of reasons, many of which she is well aware of, rather than because she was lazy. She did, however, also call out the trolls, stating that they have always been and will continue to be disrespectful. Debina went on to say that she had been following her diet plan and had lost weight.

In an "AMA" session on May 17, 2023, Debina Bonnejee answered questions regarding her experience as a new mother. One inquiry concerned whether the actress had any stretch marks, among other things. In response, Debina shared an amazing picture of herself showing off her stretch marks while wearing tights and a black crop top. She also jotted out a stern note.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis