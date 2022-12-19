Did Shaheer Sheikh just confirm about Hiba Nawab leaving the show?

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role, in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in this feel-good show. This is the first time that they are sharing the screen, and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

Currently, as Sayuri plans for Yash and Kusum's marriage along with Nakuul and Rashmi's, Rashmi gets irked and wants to cancel the same anyhow.

Moving ahead, Rashmi fails to convince the family members this time and tries to manipulate Yash over the same.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Kanha aka Shaheer Sheikh posted on his Twitter handle saying, “We will miss you Sayuri”

Check out the post below:



Speculations are that Hiba Nawab, who plays the role of Sayuri is quitting the show.

We contacted the actress to confirm the news and Hiba responded by saying that there is something very interesting about to happen in the show.

Ever since Shaheer has posted this, it has really raised the curiosity levels amongst the fans of the show and we can’t wait to see what’s really going to happen ahead.

Was this really Shaheer Sheikh’s way of hinting that Hiba Nawab is quitting the show?

