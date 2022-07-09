Disgusting! Netizens lash out at Uorfi Javed’s green backless satin mini dress with a head-veil, see reactions

Uorfi Javed was spotted at a star-studded event in an olive green satin backless mini dress that had an open slit detailing going on in the front, however, netizens troll her for her looks

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 09:24
Disgusting! Netizens lash out at Uorfi Javed’s green backless satin mini dress with a head-veil, see reactions

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is one of the celebrities who knows how to grab the limelight with her fashion statements. However, it seems the Bigg Boss OTT contestant failed to impress her fans with her latest avatar at a star-studded event which left the netizens troll her mercilessly.

The telly star makes everyone WOW at her unique outfits and bizarre dresses. She designs her outfits all by herself, and likes to keep them bold, just like her personality.

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE! Uorfi Javed claims she lost a role in Star Plus' Anupamaa because of ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat; the latter clarifies saying "She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show"

The actress was spotted in the city, attending a star-studded event and her dress spoke for itself. Yes, the style queen went all out this time and opted for an olive green satin backless mini dress that had an open slit detailing going on in the front.

Netizens were a bit confused looking at her look, some wrote, "WHAT" while some said, "Who said this is a creative look?"

Also Read: Catfight! Uorfi Javed once again takes a dig at Chahatt Khanna over the latter’s derogative remarks

Urfi even lashed out at the paps, who allegedly commented on her outfit. In the video, she can be seen saying that she has not come to the event to get called out for her outfit. The telly star also said that she respects the paps but will not tolerate this disrespectful attitude toward her.

Credit: Times Now

Television Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Bizarre Outfit Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Paras Kalnawat Bepanaah Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniyaa Meri Durga TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
4
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 09:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh prepare a special dish on the sets of Imlie with a twist of Cheeni in it
MUMBAI :  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
OMG! Actress Rashmika Mandanna ends up getting mobbed during her visit to Lalbaughcha Raja
MUMBAI: Lalbaughcha Raja is one such Ganesh pandal in Mumbai that has a perpetual rush as the devotees rush there to...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out Pratik Sehajpal sassy reply to trolls who called him a “ National Joker”
MUMBAI :  Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Pandya Store: High Point Drama! Rishita gives a befitting reply to Shweta, Dhara is unaware of the cold war between both
MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan starrer daily soap - Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows among the...
EXCITING TWIST! Abhimanyu and Akshara to come face to face in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :  Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a leap in tonight's episode and the viewers can't keep...
SHOCKING REVELATION! Priya EXPOSES Nandini's truth in front of Ram in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always been high on drama.  The viewers have seen in the previous...
Recent Stories
OMG! Actress Rashmika Mandanna ends up getting mobbed during her visit to Lalbaughcha Raja
OMG! Actress Rashmika Mandanna ends up getting mobbed during her visit to Lalbaughcha Raja
Latest Video