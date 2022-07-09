Disgusting! Netizens lash out at Uorfi Javed’s green backless satin mini dress with a head-veil, see reactions

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is one of the celebrities who knows how to grab the limelight with her fashion statements. However, it seems the Bigg Boss OTT contestant failed to impress her fans with her latest avatar at a star-studded event which left the netizens troll her mercilessly.

The telly star makes everyone WOW at her unique outfits and bizarre dresses. She designs her outfits all by herself, and likes to keep them bold, just like her personality.

The actress was spotted in the city, attending a star-studded event and her dress spoke for itself. Yes, the style queen went all out this time and opted for an olive green satin backless mini dress that had an open slit detailing going on in the front.

Netizens were a bit confused looking at her look, some wrote, "WHAT" while some said, "Who said this is a creative look?"

Urfi even lashed out at the paps, who allegedly commented on her outfit. In the video, she can be seen saying that she has not come to the event to get called out for her outfit. The telly star also said that she respects the paps but will not tolerate this disrespectful attitude toward her.

