Disha Vakani's aka Dayaben's REAL LIFE PARENTS were a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show has received accolades for its tight script and the acting prowess of the cast. We thoroughly enjoy watching Jethalal, Daya and the extended cast spread their charm on television. Each episode makes our funny bbones tickle and we can't have enough of watching the show.

Infact, when Dayaben aka Disha Vakani made an exit from the show due to her maternity, people missed the show. However, the show continues to entertain people as much as it used to. Now did you know that Disha Vakani's parents were also a part of the show! (Also Read: Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma was the HIGHEST PAID child artist!)

We already know that Disha's brother Mayur Vakani, popularly known as Sundar is a part of the show and apparently, her parents too were a part of an episode as Champaklal's relatives.

Aren't you surprised?

