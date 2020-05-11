Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma was the HIGHEST PAID child artist!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most watched television shows.

From engaging audiences for over a decade to continuing to be the one of the longest-running series, this Neela Telefilms’ show has become the cult comedy of the small screen.



What makes Taarak Mehta a unique and entertaining show is its star cast. But apart from that, we feel that we also need to give credit to the writers of the show who make the plots interesting. Narrating the plots and setting out sub-plots is something creatives excel at, and they make sure that in every episode, all the characters are given equal light.

Among the many characters is the Tapu Sena, led by Tapu, which was played by Bhavya Gandhi. However, did you know that Bhavya was the highest paid child artist?

Sources inform us that Bhavya drew an amount of Rs. 10,000 per day!

