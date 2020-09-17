Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel to shoot their last day of Kasautii today

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay features the talented Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, and others. The show is all set to go off air.

The last episode will air on October 3, but the cast is gradually wrapping up their parts. Today, Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Karan Patel (Rishab Bajaj) are shooting their last scenes.

The sequel is coming to an end after a successful run of two years. The makers have decided to end Komolika's character. A media portal says, "In this series Anurag and Prerna will have a happy ending as Komolika (Aamna Sharif) will die in the end."

The source added, "Erica Fernandes and Karan are shooting their last day today whereas the other star cast will have their final shoot by end of this week."

Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays Mohini Basu, said, "The production house informed me about it. And more than being surprised, I was taken aback. This show has been and will always be a very integral part of me especially because I did a comeback on television after a long sabbatical with this."

Credits: SpotboyE