Exclusive! “As an actor, it was a win-win situation if I look from any point of view”, Simran Tomar on entering Mann Sundar, leaving Shravani, her character and more

MUMBAI: Actress Simran Tomar was previously seen on the TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as the lead actress. She has predominantly served in various movies in Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood.

She has also been a part of the show Meet, and she was seen playing a parallel lead in the show Shravani.

She will be seen playing a negative lead in the show Mann Sundari after the leap. She will be seen playing a shade that she has never played before.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character and more.

What made you agree to the show? And was it easy to get out of the other part?

Luckily, it wasn't really difficult for me to get out of the previous show because my track was getting over. So, by the time I was shooting the previous show, I got this one lined up and as to why did I say yes to the show, there were many reasons, of course. It's Mann Sundar of Dangal and it's been doing really well, It's the number one show of Dangal, and it has maintained that league of number one position for I think, over years now. So, I wanted to be part of the show and the character was also really nice. Juhi, which is the character I'm playing, is that if a grey shade. So, that was the reason why it interested me more. It's something which is very unique and new. I haven't done any grey shaded characters before, so I wanted to explore myself, my skills as an artist too. As an actor, it was a win-win situation if I look from any point of view.

What is your character in Mann Sundar like, what can you tell us about it?

As I mentioned, it is a grey shade character. As of now, she's a very bubbly, cheerful and a positive girl. Right now, she has this great bond with her sister. The unique thing about the character is that she has this very cool and chill personality, and I think that that is what attracted me more towards the character because Abhishek’s character refused me. You know, it was showing more of the emotional side, but now it's more cheerful like that - the complete opposite side of the character that I'm doing right now. I think it's going to be fun playing this character. It will move forward in a way that will show the kind of bond she has with her sister and how it would evolve. They are born together on the show, but we know that the story will take a turn.

What can the fans expect from the show and the leap?

Fans of the show are going to see lots and lots of drama and entertainment too, because it's getting very, very interesting and it has a lot of masala in it ahead. So, I really hope that fans are going to love it. That they continuously shower the love and, yeah, of course, it's a great deal to come to that mark where the previous actors left in a great place. They have done a great job, but I think I believe that all of us are doing our best and we're going to sustain that.

What would you like to say to the fans?

It's just that please keep showing your love for the show, every character and all the love that you've always given to me. I have received a lot of messages from them and they're really happy to watch me playing this unique character. Juhi and I really hope that. I would definitely pay justice to the character and hope they give their blessings and love. That's it, that's all we need. We need support and want them to keep watching the show.

Simran Tomar will be seen playing the role of Juhi on Mann Sundar on Dangal.

