Exclusive! “As an actor, it was a win-win situation if I look from any point of view”, Simran Tomar on entering Mann Sundar, leaving Shravani, her character and more

She will be seen in playing a negative lead in the show Mann Sundari after the leap. She will be seen playing a shade she has never played before.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 07:10
Simran Tomar

MUMBAI: Actress Simran Tomar was previously seen on the TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as the lead actress.  She has predominantly served in various movies in Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood.  

She has also been a part of the show Meet, and she was seen playing a parallel lead in the show Shravani.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more

She will be seen playing a negative lead in the show Mann Sundari after the leap. She will be seen playing a shade that she has never played before.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character and more.

What made you agree to the show? And was it easy to get out of the other part?

Luckily, it wasn't really difficult for me to get out of the previous show because my track was getting over. So, by the time I was shooting the previous show, I got this one lined up and as to why did I say yes to the show, there were many reasons, of course. It's Mann Sundar of Dangal and it's been doing really well, It's the number one show of Dangal, and it has maintained that league of number one position for I think, over years now. So, I wanted to be part of the show and the character was also really nice. Juhi, which is the character I'm playing, is that if a grey shade. So, that was the reason why it interested me more. It's something which is very unique and new. I haven't done any grey shaded characters before, so I wanted to explore myself, my skills as an artist too. As an actor, it was a win-win situation if I look from any point of view. 

What is your character in Mann Sundar like, what can you tell us about it?

As I mentioned, it is a grey shade character. As of now, she's a very bubbly, cheerful and a positive girl. Right now, she has this great bond with her sister. The unique thing about the character is that she has this very cool and chill personality, and I think that that is what attracted me more towards the character because Abhishek’s character refused me. You know, it was showing more of the emotional side, but now it's more cheerful like that - the complete opposite side of the character that I'm doing right now. I think it's going to be fun playing this character. It will move forward in a way that will show the kind of bond she has with her sister and how it would evolve. They are born together on the show, but we know that the story will take a turn.

What can the fans expect from the show and the leap?

Fans of the show are going to see lots and lots of drama and entertainment too, because it's getting very, very interesting and it has a lot of masala in it ahead. So, I really hope that fans are going to love it. That they continuously shower the love and, yeah, of course, it's a great deal to come to that mark where the previous actors left in a great place. They have done a great job, but I think I believe that all of us are doing our best and we're going to sustain that. 

What would you like to say to the fans?

It's just that please keep showing your love for the show, every character and all the love that you've always given to me. I have received a lot of messages from them and they're really happy to watch me playing this unique character. Juhi and I really hope that. I would definitely pay justice to the character and hope they give their blessings and love. That's it, that's all we need. We need support and want them to keep watching the show. 

Simran Tomar will be seen playing the role of Juhi on Mann Sundar on Dangal.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Simran Tomar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nancy Roy roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Simran Tomar Sapno Ki Challaang Jalebi meet Zee TV Sony TVm Chikoo Ki Mummy Duur Ki Chikoo Megha Ray TellyChakkar Mann Sundar nancy roy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 07:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Must Read! Ishaan tracks down Savi, gets scared after finding her in a devastating condition
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! “As an actor, it was a win-win situation if I look from any point of view”, Simran Tomar on entering Mann Sundar, leaving Shravani, her character and more
MUMBAI: Actress Simran Tomar was previously seen on the TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as the lead actress.  She has...
Pandya Store: OMG! Amresh makes a big plan against Suman
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
OMG! Fans are worried about Asha Negi and Karan Wahi’s friendship after they spot THIS detail on social media, find out what
MUMBAI : Asha Negi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is famous for portraying the role...
Must read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Ranveer Singh’s success ratio
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been doing well at the box office....
Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda film, “I don’t know why people keep calling it anti-Muslim, its not”
MUMBAI: Last year, Pallavi Joshi was seen playing a pivotal role in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Now, Pallavi...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Ranveer Singh’s success ratio
Latest Video
Related Stories
ASHA NEGI
OMG! Fans are worried about Asha Negi and Karan Wahi’s friendship after they spot THIS detail on social media, find out what
Utkarsha Naik
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya
Mehul Nisar
Exclusive! “He is not the same old timid henpecked mama, he has become much more bold and aggressive”, Mehul Nisar on his return to Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Anupamaa and more
Bhanupratap
Bhanupratap faces a tough decision - who will be the next heir of the Mahajan Group in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant
ANKITA
What! Did Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain marry again? Read to know more