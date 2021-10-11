EXCLUSIVE: Anu Malik to accompany Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma in the Zee Comedy Show

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has entertained its audience with great stories that have connected with the masses, endearing characters and trend-setting reality shows.

Even as the pandemic continues to cast a shadow of gloom, Zee TV makes an attempt to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its reality show. In association with Optimystix Entertainment, Zee TV has introduced Zee Comedy Show.

With eleven comedians of the show - Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak performing some hilarious acts and the Laughing Buddha of the show, Farah Khan keeping them in splits with her witty reactions.

We recently reported that Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma will be gracing the show.

Well, according to the latest updates hitting our news desk, Anu Malik will be seen accompanying them in the show.

Keep reading this space for more information.