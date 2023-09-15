EXCLUSIVE! Are Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti dating?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Well, one such new couple in town is Bhagya Lakshmi's lead pair Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

The duo plays the role of Lakshmi and Rishi in the show.

Fans fondly refer to them as Rishmi.

Rohit and Aishwarya's on-screen pairing became a huge hit in no time.

Fans have loved their crackling chemistry in the show and it is just a delight to watch them together in the show.

Apart from that, Rohit and Aishwarya are known for making all the latest trending reels which are extremely popular among the fans.

The duo clearly seem to be in love and as per sources, Aishwarya and Rohit have been dating for a long time now.

Aishwarya and Rohit have been together for quite some time and their love for each other is clearly visible in the off-screen as well as on-screen moments.

Well, if the news is true, this is definitely good news for the ardent fans of Rishmi.

However, the couple has not made it official yet but their PDA makes it very much obvious.

