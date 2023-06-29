WOW! Before Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti has romanced these television divas

While his jodi with Aishwarya has been a huge hit, before romancing this pretty diva, Rohit has romanced so many actresses in many shows.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 07:15
MUMBAI:Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. 

The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. 

Fans fondly refer to them as RishMi. 

Rohit and Aishwarya's pairing has instantly become popular among the fans. 

Also, the show has been successfully running on small screens for more than a year now. 

We all know that Rohit has been a part of the television industry for many years now. 

The actor has starred in several TV shows so far in his career.

While his jodi with Aishwarya has been a huge hit, before romancing this pretty diva, Rohit has romanced so many actresses in many shows.

So, let's take a look:

1.Priya Tandon and Shruti Prakash

The actor played the role of Ramakant aka Ricky Modi in Star Plus' popular drama series Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Rohit was seen opposite Priya and then Shruti. 

2.Tejasswi Prakash 

Rohit played the role of Ratan Maan Singh and was paired opposite Tejasswi Prakash in the show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. Fans loved Rohit and Teju's chemistry.

3.Megha Ray 

The actor romanced Megha in Zee Tv's show Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai and their on-screen pairing was loved by the fans. 

Well, Rohit and Aishwarya are one of the most loved jodis of small screens. 

Whose jodi did you like the most with Rohit? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

About Author

