Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti talks about his reels creating a FRENZY on social media, says ‘A video got an amazing reach of 86 million’

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career.

He is currently a part of Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV opposite Aishwarya Khare. In an exclusive conversation with Rohit, he shared his experience shooting for the show. Rohit shared, “It feels great to be a part of such a show. The entire team and the cast vibe on the set and it’s really pleasant.”

When asked about the X factor about his character, he shared, “Well, the best part about my character is that I am similar to my character in real life as well. There was a time when my character was shown with two women and I wanted it to change to Rishi being loyal to Lakshmi and now it has happened so I am glad. We do not have much creative differences; we all come to mutual consent.”

We also asked Rohit about the reels being loved on his Instagram handle.

Rohit averred, “We mostly make comedy reels and there are some which are romantic. Infact, there is one reel which got a reach of 86 million! We know what our audience likes and we make the reels accordingly. The show is also on the top spot on BARC and I feel that it is the contribution of every team member.”

Well said Rohit!