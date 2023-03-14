Exclusive! Bhagyalakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare reveals her reaction to the latest plot twist about Rishi in the show, saying, “We did not expect it to happen so suddenly when we found we were shocked as well”!

MUMBAI:The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the lead in the show, was also seen in shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein, and ‘Naagin 5'. Khare made her acting debut in 2014 through director Lal Vijay Shahdev’s drama series Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda on DD National.

Aishwarya and Rohit’s chemistry as Lakshmi and Rishi is beloved by the audiences and the viewers often showed a lot of love for Aishwarya for her acting prowess as well.

TellyChakkar caught up with Aishwarya at a recent event, and when asked about the change in the show Bhagyalakshmi and Rishi finally realizing his love, she said, “A lot of new things are happening and everybody was just waiting for this to happen but we did not expect it to happen so suddenly when we found we were shocked as well, but we were happy as well and we are still happy and we want to keep watching Bhagyalakshmi”.

She then caught up with actor Adhvik Mahajan, who was one of the hosts of the party, because it happened to be Neha Adhvik Mahajan who is a celebrity stylist's birthday party and a lot of stars showed up.

Aishwarya and Adhvik also revealed that they are meeting in person for the first time, and that they have spoken over calls and texts as well, but they have never met in person.

Many other stars were at the birthday party organized for Neha.

