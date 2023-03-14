Exclusive! Bhagyalakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare reveals her reaction to the latest plot twist about Rishi in the show, saying, “We did not expect it to happen so suddenly when we found we were shocked as well”!

Aishwarya and Rohit’s chemistry as Lakshmi and Rishi is beloved by the audiences and the viewers often showed a lot of love for Aishwarya for her acting prowess as well.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 20:11
Exclusive! Bhagyalakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare reveals her reaction to the latest plot twist about Rishi in the show, saying, “We di

MUMBAI:The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit   Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other  actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti talk about completing 500 episodes and their first impressions of each other; Rohit says, “As soon as I looked at her, I knew that she was going to play Lakshmi”

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the lead in the show, was also seen in shows like 'Yeh Hai Chahatein, and ‘Naagin 5'. Khare made her acting debut in 2014 through director Lal Vijay Shahdev’s drama series Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda on DD National.

Aishwarya and Rohit’s chemistry as Lakshmi and Rishi is beloved by the audiences and the viewers often showed a lot of love for Aishwarya for her acting prowess as well.

TellyChakkar caught up with Aishwarya at a recent event, and when asked about the change in the show Bhagyalakshmi and Rishi finally realizing his love, she said, “A lot of new things are happening and everybody was just waiting for this to happen but we did not expect it to happen so suddenly when we found we were shocked as well, but we were happy as well and we are still happy and we want to keep watching Bhagyalakshmi”.

She then caught up with actor Adhvik Mahajan, who was one of the hosts of the party, because it happened to be Neha Adhvik Mahajan who is a celebrity stylist's birthday party and a lot of stars showed up.

Aishwarya and Adhvik also revealed that they are meeting in person for the first time,  and that they have spoken over calls and texts as well, but they have never met in person.

Many other stars were at the birthday party organized for Neha.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Updates!

ALSO READ: This is how Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare satisfies her sweet cravings

 

 

Bhagyalakshmi bhagya lakshmi zee tv Zee TV Aishwarya Khare Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Rohit Suchanti RishMi Rishi Lakshmi Aman Gandhi Bhagyalakshmi plot Munira Kudrati Adhvik Mahajan Neha Adhvik Mahajan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 20:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
Oh No! Bhagyalakshmi: Lakshmi loses her memory and forgets about Rishi!
MUMBAI : The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a...
Wow! Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the new BFF in B Town, here are the proof
MUMBAI:Over the time with their beautiful acting contribution actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy has been grabbing...
Must Read! Sara Ali Khan says, “My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible and I was not convincing in Coolie No. 1”
MUMBAI : Sara Ali Khan has been a part of films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, and Atrangi Re. The...
Recent Stories
Wow! Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the new BFF in B Town, here are the proof
Wow! Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the new BFF in B Town, here are the proof

Latest Video

Related Stories
KUndali Bhagya Promo
Kundali Bhagya Promo: Generation Leap promises a fresh start to an old tale!
HARSH RAJPUT
Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside
Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Tanya Sharma talks about doing a supernatural show
Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Tanya Sharma talks about doing a supernatural show
Sanjay Gagnani
”Kundali Bhagya changed my Bhagya”, says Sanjay Gagnani as he shares an emotional post on bidding a final adieu to the show
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Shocking! This is the reason why Paras and Umar rejected the offer for the upcoming season
Exclusive! “There were always these nuances, small things from my life that were linked with Samrat”, Yogendra Vikram Singh tal
Exclusive! “There were always these nuances, small things from my life that were linked with Samrat”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about stepping out of Samrat's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and joining Meet, and more!