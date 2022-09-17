Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya reveals why he didn’t do the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and reveals his favourite contestant

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14 and then was seen in the daredevil reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 08:00
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar got in touch with the singer and asked him if he would ever do a dance reality show or not. He also revealed who he is supporting in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants in the house. He thus emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and also for his friendship and loyalty to Aly Goni.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he did all the stunts and faced his fears and post that he hasn’t been seen on the small screen.

Who are you supporting on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10?

My friends Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. I watched the first episode and it was really good and because I can’t dance I love watching the show.

Would you ever do a dance reality show?

I know I cannot dance and hence I didn’t do the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 as I only take up projects which I know I can do. I know dancing is not easy as we need to do a lot of rehearsals and all and I cannot invest so much as I know I am horrible at dancing. So no point in doing a show that’s related to dance.

What is your message for Nia and Amruta on the show?

I just want to wish them All The Best and may the best dancer win the show as both are very good performers. I just pray that no one gets injured as I have seen in these dance reality shows how contestants get injured and since I have also injured my back, I couldn't do the show.

What is your upcoming project?

You will see me in many music videos as I would be shooting for songs and something is lined up that you all will come to know very soon.

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul has come a long way and the fans miss watching him on screen post his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

