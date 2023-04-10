Exclusive! Divya Agarwal talks about Bigg Boss 17, Media attention, and more, saying “I think we are better off those shows because I think there was a time for a me, where I used to like to fight”!

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is quite a well-known personality in the television and digital landscape. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT where she emerged as the winner of the show

Divya’s relationship with hotelier and businessman, Apurva Padgaonkar, has been headlines since the two got engaged on her birthday.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”

While ardent fans of Divya have supported the relationship, the two have also had to deal with a bunch of negativity but the two are not letting the negative people bother them.

TellyChakkar recently sat down with the two to talk about, and we asked them about all the rumors and reports of them entering Bigg Boss this season, to which Divya said, “It’s going to be the quite the run, but I think we are better off those shows because I think there was a time for a me, where I used to like to fight, but now I feel like I am at a place in life where I don’t want to fight anyone, I am thrilled and I am content with everything”.

When asked about, fans following them and Apurva slowly moving out of the frame even in front of the media, Divya said, “Initially, I used to get stressed that the media is only asking me questions and not to him, and it used to be a thing of worry for me, that no one should get hurt but it is not at all that way, and he (Apurva) doesn’t even like coming in front of media, he doesn’t get involved, he knows the drill now, he is also very good with the journalist, he goes with them and he is eating at the events, and having fun with them”.

On the shifting nature of Bigg Boss and already popular people going in and winning the show, she said, “It’s bad, honestly, because, here's why, people do have a lot of fans, and those fans are great for YouTube, and for influencer careers and if you are singer, then as well, they will buy the tickets to the concerts, I think that’s good. But having that in a competition feels wrong because in a show like Bigg Boss, people vote after looking at your personality, if you are entertaining enough, right now it’s just like somebody has a lot of money and somebody doesn’t but you are going to a competition where the money is being considered, and obviously, someone who has no money, will not be able to compete with the one, who does, so it’s going to be tough to please the audiences, and with Indian audiences, they are super emotional also about their people, and they can’t see their idols losing, so Bigg Boss, the concept s changing and maybe there can be a show about fans wars, where the fans can compete”.

Divya also said that she does not want to be a part of any reality shows as of now. Divya also has another OTT show titled Fuh Se Fantasy, which is currently streaming.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight