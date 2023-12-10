Exclusive! Faltu fame Niharika Chouksey roped in for the lead in Dangal TV's upcoming show Aangan

Niharika Chouksey who was last seen in Star Plus' show Faltu is all set to be back in action once again with her new show on Dangal TV.
Niharika

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update fro the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being launched on various channels

Dangal TV has an amazing line up of shows which has been entertaining the viewers for a long time.

The channel recently launched a new show titler Tose Naina Milaike.

And now, it is gearing up for a new show soon.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is coming up with a new show titled  aangan.

Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that actress Niharika Chouksey is roper in to play the lead. 

Niharika was last seen in Star Plus' show Faltu where she played the lead role.

The actress was loved for her performance.

Niharika Chouksey Star Plus Dangal TV Faltu Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Rashmi Sharma Aangan.
