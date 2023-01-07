EXCLUSIVE! Garima Jain on her bond with Na Umra Ki Seema Ho star cast: This is the best ever star cast that I have got, there is no insecurity among the actors

MUMBAI: Garima Jain is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The actress portrays a grey character with a desire to disrupt Dev and Vidhi's lives alongside Jai, who is infatuated with Vidhi.

Garima is being loved for her role and the viewers have applauded the way she is nailing her role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Garima who spoke about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Garima Jain roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

What were your thoughts when you were offered this character as it is grey? Were you hesitant about taking up such a role?

When I was offered this role, I knew that it's not completely negative or completely positive. There is not much scope for an actor to perform in a positive character. But when it comes to negative or grey characters, there are so many layers. As an actor , it is definitely exciting. I wasn't hesitant on taking up this role as I always like experimenting and taking up different roles and that just pushes your boundaries as an actor. There was no chance of saying no from my side.

Do you receive any hate from social media for this role?

I did not receive any hate in particular. Even before I joined the show, there were some negative characters I have played. The audience weren't really happy about it. They only wanted the leads to have a happy moment. They just felt it was unnecessary putting up so many negatives in the show.

Tell us about your bond with the star cast.

Honestly, this is the best ever star cast that I have got. Everyone is so good to me. A few of them were already my friends. Even those who were not my friends are really sweet to me. They would offer food to me. They made me feel welcomed and made me feel warm. There is no insecurity in the actors. In the past, I have faced those issues where actors were very insecure on set. They would not let me perform and take things personally.

There was a time on the set when I felt like I was age-shaming a particular person who is Iqbal. He was so kind and generous.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho to have a rerun of the show beginning at 6 pm on Star Plus



