EXCLUSIVE! Garima Jain on her bond with Na Umra Ki Seema Ho star cast: This is the best ever star cast that I have got, there is no insecurity among the actors

Garima Jain opens up on her character in Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, reveals how she is having a great time shooting with the star cast and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 04:30
Garima Jain

MUMBAI: Garima Jain is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. 

The actress portrays a grey character with a desire to disrupt Dev and Vidhi's lives alongside Jai, who is infatuated with Vidhi.

Garima is being loved for her role and the viewers have applauded the way she is nailing her role. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Garima who spoke about the show and much more. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Garima Jain roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

What were your thoughts when you were offered this character as it is grey? Were you hesitant about taking up such a role?

When I was offered this role, I knew that it's not completely negative or completely positive. There is not much scope for an actor to perform in a positive character. But when it comes to negative or grey characters, there are so many layers. As an actor , it is definitely exciting. I wasn't hesitant on taking up this role as I always like experimenting and taking up different roles and that just pushes your boundaries as an actor. There was no chance of saying no from my side.

Do you receive any hate from social media for this role?

I did not receive any hate in particular. Even before I joined the show, there were some negative characters I have played. The audience weren't really happy about it. They only wanted the leads to have a happy moment. They just felt it was unnecessary putting up so many negatives in the show.

Tell us about your bond with the star cast.

Honestly, this is the best ever star cast that I have got. Everyone is so good to me. A few of them were already my friends. Even those who were not my friends are really sweet to me. They would offer food to me. They made me feel welcomed and made me feel warm. There is no insecurity in the actors. In the past, I have faced those issues where actors were very insecure on set. They would not let me perform and take things personally. 

There was a time on the set when I felt like I was age-shaming a particular person who is Iqbal. He was so kind and generous. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho to have a rerun of the show beginning at 6 pm on Star Plus


 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Iqbal Khan Rachana Mistry Garima Jain Sneha Wagh Karan Suchak Star Bharat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did well – Deets Inside
MUMBAI:2022 was a very bad year for Hindi films as many films failed to make a mark at the box office. The industry...
EXCLUSIVE! Garima Jain on her bond with Na Umra Ki Seema Ho star cast: This is the best ever star cast that I have got, there is no insecurity among the actors
MUMBAI: Garima Jain is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. The actress portrays a...
What! Several changes were asked to be made by CBFC before the theatrical release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, check out the details
MUMBAI:Satyaprem Ki Katha has finally released today in cinemas with a lot of expectations. It stars Kartik Aaryan and...
Oops! Ameesha Patel reveals a massive spoiler, fans unhappy; check out the comments
MUMBAI:Ameesha Patel has issued a clarification on Instagram about the fate of her character Sakina in Gadar 2. Or is...
Exclusive! Ishq Next Door actor Purav Jha on his shift from YouTube to acting, “I always wanted to do this”
MUMBAI:Purav Jha is a popular YouTuber, and his videos get some amazing response. Now, he is all set to step into...
Baalveer 3: New Challenge! Here comes an important day in Veer’s life, will he show his magic?
MUMBAI:'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did we
Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did well – Deets Inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
"Equality begins at home" says Iqbal Khan from Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran tal
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and gives advice to the newcomers
Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Actress Anushka Srivastava of Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kushagre Dua roped in for Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan on Colors?
Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
Garima Jain
Actress Garima Jain from Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ speaks about balancing between her two most favorite things Dancing and Acting