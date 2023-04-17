Exclusive! “He can play cupid for Rajveer and Palki because he has seen how Rajveer is and how he behaves”, Kundali Bhagya’s Mohit aka Sohil Singh Jhuti about joining Kundali Bhagya, his character, and more!

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Sohil Singh Jhuti has recently been seen in the show as Mohit, Palki’s (Sana) brother.

Sohil started his journey with reality shows like Roadies, and Splitsvilla and was then seen in Roadies Revolution Journey.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his acting journey, his entry in the show, and more.

How did you land this role and what kind of a character is Mohit?

Okay, so I discovered that Kundali Bhagia is the second generation that they're displaying. And because they had two brothers and a girl fighting for justice, sure. So the show was centered on a lot of rebelling and such. As a result, the show had a distinct flavor, which I found intriguing given that this is something that Generation Z and others are doing right now. As an example, we want justice to be served. So the show is currently running over there with the entire scenario of right and wrong.

So the whole thing over here was going on with a very serious thing, and suddenly Mohit's role is much more on a lighter note; he is like the lead girl, Pulki's, cousin brother. Yeah. And Mohit lives across the street from Pulki's house, where Rajveer stays with Preeta. Mohit will be good friends with Rajveer, and my character will grow alongside him. And I will be the best friend Rajveer requires. Shaurya, as a rich kid, has a lot of friends, but they are only with him for materialistic reasons, whereas Rajveer is a genuine guy who just builds bonds with Mohit.

What was it that made you say yes to this show and character?

So, the way they pitched Mohit was that it's not a lead role but it is a parallel lead like he is a friend of Rajveer and the role is a character role that people will love and something I will love and that I will get to develop over time. So I said, okay, now I have space to make Mohit, authentic and so that's the reason, that's a strong reason that I said yes to this character, and plus the whole story is also very interesting as well.

Do you think he is kind of going to play Cupid between Palki and Rajveer?

Sort of I think yes, he can play cupid for Rajveer and Palki because he has seen how Rajveer is and how he behaves, how he stood for his mother, and how kind he is. Mohit the character is observing all this and he also knows that Palki also has something for Rajveer and similarly that Rajveer also likes Palki. I think Mohit is in favor of them getting together and he might also nudge them for it. So, yes, I definitely think Mohit is going to play Cupid for them.

