EXCLUSIVE! 'I had taken 39 shots for the Nach Punjaban Reel with the Nandas' - Devashish Chandiramani gets candid as he talks about his Spy Bahu family and his love for Social Media

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Krish is my favourite character, I love everything about him' Devashish Chandiramani gets CANDID about his character in Spy Bahu, his style statement and more

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead. In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Devashish, we asked the dapper about his take on social media, advise for his fans and more.

How important is it for an actor to be social media savvy?

It depends from person to person, on my set, I might be the only one who is so crazy about it. The makers often ask me to make more reels and ask the co-actors to add. Whenever I feel the reels would work, we had made a reel on Nach Punjaban, for that one reel I took 39 shots, in each break I was asking Sehban, Sana, Ayub sir, Aditi and everyone to do the reel with me and that whole day was extremely eventful! More than the shots we gave for our episode, we were all engrossed in the reel. And gladly, that reel turned out amazing.

What is your advice on how should people handle their social media?

I like to be candid and natural, I don't make it an act, I love to capture what is happening. My advice would be, be natural and candid about it, you can always take a permission if you are taking someone in your video, they might not want to get captured. Be completely candid about everything that you post and talk about, rather than making it a skit for all.

What kind of a bond do you share with all of them on the set?

In fact, this is my first show and I am so grateful that I have got such a wonderful cast. I have heard a lot of stories from them about their experiences and I used to get scared. Gladly, I have a great family. This is my family and I want to spend more time on the sets than home. Ayub sir is like my dad, I love him. Sehban is like my elder brother, I call mom as mom. Ram bhai, I adore him, he loves to pull my hair. Aditi has just come along and she's a sweetheart, I feel I have a partner for all my reels. Sana has been my guiding force, she always helps me work better and even appreciates whenever I do good scenes. So yes, this has been a family to me.

Also read: SHOCKING! Team of Spy Bahu has a WILD VISITOR on the sets of the show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates