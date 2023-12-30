Exclusive! I have got massive fame, love and admiration from Anupamaa: Viraj Kapoor

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 15:03
Viraj Kapoor

MUMBAI : Viraj Kapoor gave an outstanding performance as Romil in Anupamaa. He had quite a lot of scenes with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, and he managed to deliver an act which won over people’s hearts. The audience hated him, loved him but never ignored him as he brought some very edgy drama on the screen.

Viraj expressed, “Anupamaa has been one of the best experiences for me till date. I have been acting from the time I was six years old and I have done umpteen number of shows after that but I must say that Anupamaa is one of the best shows and experiences. I have done so many shows but I have got massive fame, love and admiration from this show. This is my first experience with DKP and it is unbelievably positive.”

Talking about shooting with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Viraj shared, “She is extremely sweet and humble. I have never felt like an outsider right from the first day of my shoot. Rupali ma’m made me feel extremely comfortable on the sets. Shooting with her has never been challenging as Ruapli ma’m as a human being has a lot of warmth and emotions come naturally. Gaurav sir on the other hand is the most humourous person on the set. I go looking for him when I reach the set as with him, one will always keep laughing. The entire day passes with so much fun and ease that work does not seem like work.”

Talking about his growth as an actor, Viraj expressed, “There has been a growth. I have done such a role in the past and through this show I tried to improvise. So comparing it to when I shot before and now, there has been a growth and my friends and family have also seen it. “

He added, “Gaurav Khanna has done a lot of work in the industry and Rupali Ganguly has so many monologues. How she does it so fluently with such fine acting is nothing short of magical. Same goes with Gaurav Khanna. For that matter even Sudhanshu (Pandey) sir is extremely talented. I do not have many scenes with him but it is commendable what they bring on the table. So from all of this them is a lot to learn from each and every one of them.”

Way to go Viraj!

 

Anupamaa Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rupali Ganguly
About Author

