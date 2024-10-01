Exclusive! I have a lot of creative freedom and I am thoroughly enjoying exploring myself as an artist by playing a 6-year-old: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the leading roles of Lakshmi and Rishi respectively.

The show currently features an off-beat drama and where the lead characters are getting to explore the best of their acting capabilities. We indulged in an exclusive conversation with Aishwarya to know more about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with her co-actors and what she loves most about her characters.

(Also Read: Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say

Aishwarya said, “I have had a good experience shooting for the show. I get to do so many things and play so much as my character, Lakshmi which usually other leads in other shows don’t get to do. I am hence extremely grateful about being offered this role. With regards to my bond with my co-actors, I have a good relationship with everybody on the sets, touchwood! We actors are away from our family and are shooting most of the time for our shows so the cast is like a second family to me.”

When questioned about what she likes most about her character as Lakshmi, Aishwarya expressed, “I am currently playing the role of a six-year-old so I have got an opportunity to enjoy what I am doing. To top it up there is so much of creative freedom to play a kid! It is like reliving my childhood as I also get to jump around joyfully and play with dolls.”

(Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Did Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti confirm his relationship with Aishwarya Khare? Netizens comment on their latest pictures, say "Love in the air"

Well said Aishwarya!