Exclusive! I have a lot of creative freedom and I am thoroughly enjoying exploring myself as an artist by playing a 6-year-old: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare

We indulged in an exclusive conversation with Aishwarya to know more about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with her co-actors and what she loves most about her characters.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 16:05
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the leading roles of Lakshmi and Rishi respectively.

The show currently features an off-beat drama and where the lead characters are getting to explore the best of their acting capabilities. We indulged in an exclusive conversation with Aishwarya to know more about her experience shooting for the show, her bond with her co-actors and what she loves most about her characters. 

(Also Read: Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say

Aishwarya said, “I have had a good experience shooting for the show. I get to do so many things and play so much as my character, Lakshmi which usually other leads in other shows don’t get to do. I am hence extremely grateful about being offered this role. With regards to my bond with my co-actors, I have a good relationship with everybody on the sets, touchwood! We actors are away from our family and are shooting most of the time for our shows so the cast is like a second family to me.”

When questioned about what she likes most about her character as Lakshmi, Aishwarya expressed, “I am currently playing the role of a six-year-old so I have got an opportunity to enjoy what I am doing. To top it up there is so much of creative freedom to play a kid! It is like reliving my childhood as I also get to jump around joyfully and play with dolls.” 

(Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Did Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti confirm his relationship with Aishwarya Khare? Netizens comment on their latest pictures, say "Love in the air"

Well said Aishwarya! 

Bhagya Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti TellyChakkar Zee TV
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 16:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Faith! Reyansh believes one day Aradhana will return to him on her own
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Wow: Aashish Mehrotra excited for the upcoming drama as Toshu turns entirely negative as he visits the USA in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna...
Anupamaa : Wow! Shruti confides in Anupama on her feelings for Anuj and Adhya
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Ruhi to Foil Abhira's Runaway Master Plan
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of Star Plus's popular serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai '' is poised to deliver high-...
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Expression of Love Before Their Separation
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the highly anticipated Star Plus serial "Jhanak" is set to unravel an emotionally...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: New Chemistry Sparks Between Keerat and Garry
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the popular Star Plus serial "Teri Meri Doriyaan" is set to bring an exciting twist...
Recent Stories
Saiee Manjrekar
Kya Baat Hai! Saiee Manjrekar seen with rumored BF Subhan Nadiadwala in the city, watch video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aashish Mehrotra
Wow: Aashish Mehrotra excited for the upcoming drama as Toshu turns entirely negative as he visits the USA in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
Sumbul Touqeer
How Romantic! Sumbul Touqeer shares a BTS moment of her STEAMY ROMANCE with Mishkat Varma from their show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon
Reem Shaikh
Yay: Reem Shaikh shares a photo with Jennifer Winget and the entire team as they wrap shooting for their upcoming project!
Hiba Nawab
Kya Baat Hai! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab shares this important milestone of her show, check it out
Sanaya Irani
Wow! Sanaya Irani makes BFF Drashti Dhami’s birthday special; says ‘40 amazing years of you and the countless adventures still awaiting’
Niharika Chouksey
Hilarious! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares a BTS from her show, calls THIS co-star 'dukhi aatma', check it out