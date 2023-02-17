Exclusive! “I just used to act as a child, and I was just having fun, and going along with whatever natural instincts I had," Meet’s Prachi Kadam talks about transitioning from a child artist to doing lead roles and more!

As an actress, she works under some of the most renowned names and appears in some of the biggest, most-watched television series and movies.
MUMBAI:Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.

She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and social media influencer. She started her career through the short video app platform TikTok and gained huge popularity through her work.

After the ban of the app, she started uploading her content on Instagram and youtube and enjoys great popularity.

She has also acted in many popular Hindi, and Marathi TV shows and movies.

She started her acting career with the Marathi show Devyani. She was also a big part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, Malaal, and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. Currently, she stars in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about debuting as a child artist, her journey, and more.

What has your journey been like navigating your way into the world of acting?

Well, when I started, earlier I did not have any contacts whenever I used to go for the auditions. I waited for a lot in auditions and especially for my turn to come up. But since then, I have been to so many auditions, and I have been constantly working and somewhere I believe my hard work has also helped me to get recognition and credibility in the circles, this is one major change that I have noticed from then to now.

You started as a Child artist, but now as you kind of moved on to more mature roles, does it become easy to shed that perception of being a child artist?

My approach to being a child artist was very easy going I just used to act as a child, and I was just having fun, and going along with whatever natural instincts I had, but now as I step into the lead roles and mature roles, there is an emphasis on the directors or the scripts to be good. But till now with every show, I am gaining experiences and learning new things, and also observing things that have helped me to shape my process and perception as an actor.

What are your thoughts on OTT as a platform, since it is a medium that is in full bloom right now and what kind of roles are you more inclined towards?

About OTT, I am grateful for such platforms which give a chance to actors and unheard voices. And I am looking forward to shows that are based on real-life incidents or well-known personalities, biopics excite me. And in the future, I have a dream of being a leading heroine on the big screen and I’ll work as hard as possible to achieve this milestone. Currently, I would love to play different characters that add to my experience.

As an actress, she works under some of the most renowned names and appears in some of the biggest, most-watched television series and movies. She has starred in  Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 'Taraak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma', 'Fear files' and 'Savdhaan India', and Pyaar tune Kya Kiya.

She is currently seen in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya ki Reet with Ashi Singh in the titular role.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Kadam and Vishal Tiwari to feature in the new season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

 

