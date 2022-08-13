EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore the romantic side of the actor in me' Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra gets candid about projects he would love to explore, experience with Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and more

Toshu has always been changing, he would do something wrong, realise and apologise too. He would even come back to the same mistake, that's how people are in reality. That is life and sooner or later, we keep growing, and our level of mistakes changes but that is great. 

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 19:42
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

In an exclusive conversation with Paritosh aka Aashish Mehrotra, we asked him about projects that interest him, his take on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and more: 

How has your experience been with Ravivaar with Star Parivaar? 

It is an entirely different experience, it's a new experience after a long time. I have been a part of a talent show like India's Superstar and I have been on stage everyday for 6 months so I know, when you have to perform with the same energy for 8-12hours, how does that feel. It is tiring and exhausting when it ends. It is always fun when you are enjoying there. Star team is so amazing and they are really taking good care of us as artists and giving us full liberty to do our bit and enjoy. All of them are doing it and entertaining the viewers.

What next are you planning to do apart from Anupamaa? 

Right now, I am really looking forward to doing some nice songs and exploring the romantic side of an actor. I am a romantic actor so I am searching for a nice track. I am looking out for ads or cameos. But right now, I want to be glued to Anupamaa and simultaneously see what is happening around.

Fans are loving those small siblings moments in the show, what's your take? 

Every family has such small scenes, kids also have some mischief around while the parents are the leads of their stories. We often crave for such moments onscreen to perform.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 19:42

