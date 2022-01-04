EXCLUSIVE! Katha Kottage's upcoming show Chandni's launch date gets PUSHED

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another piece of breaking news for its avid readers.

One of the talented writers and producers Ranjita Sharma, who bankrolled Patiala Babes on Sony TV, is set to bring a new show on Star Plus. Speaking about the leads, Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked for the show.

Now the exclusive news is that earlier the show was supposed to get launched in February but now the show is pushed to March, the date hasn't been finalised yet. Well, we were also updated that the shooting schedule for the show that was supposed to be in Delhi is at a halt due to the Omicron scare.

